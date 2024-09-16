Iran Stresses Commitment Amid Heightened Tensions

Iran's new reformist president, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized on Monday that while Tehran did not desire to enrich uranium to near-weapons grade levels, it felt compelled to do so following the U.S. exit from its nuclear deal with global powers.

Addressing The Associated Press at his inaugural news conference, Pezeshkian reiterated his campaign promise to seek the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic. He remained cautious about the extent of his negotiation capabilities and expressed uncertainty about the future U.S. administration's stance.

Amid ongoing indirect talks with the U.S. mediated by Oman and Qatar, Pezeshkian noted Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity, nearing weapons-grade levels. Relations with Israel have also deteriorated, particularly following Tehran's missile attack and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Pezeshkian underscored Iran's need for military power and reiterated calls for regional disarmament, particularly targeting Israel.

