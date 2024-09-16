Left Menu

NATO Chief Welcomes Talks on Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine

NATO's outgoing head, Jens Stoltenberg, expressed support for discussions about Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russian targets. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has been urging allies to approve the use of Western missiles. British and American leaders have held talks but no decision has been made yet. Stoltenberg emphasized the risk of Putin winning in Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO's outgoing head, Jens Stoltenberg, has endorsed ongoing discussions regarding Ukraine's potential use of long-range missiles to strike inside Russian territories. This strategic consideration must be decided by individual member states, he said on Monday.

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urgently pleaded with Western allies to permit the deployment of long-range missiles, including U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, to hinder Moscow's offensive capabilities. Despite talks between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, no conclusive agreements were reached.

'I welcome these developments and these decisions but it's for individual allies to make the final decisions,' Stoltenberg stated in an interview with LBC radio. He highlighted the varied policies among allies. Some U.S. officials remain skeptical about the efficacy of such missile deployments. President Putin has warned that allowing Ukraine to use these long-range missiles would equate to direct Western engagement in the conflict, raising concerns about potential Russian retaliation. However, Stoltenberg stressed that the greatest risk would be allowing Putin to prevail in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

