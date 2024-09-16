Venezuelan Opposition Calls for Chevron License Cancellation to Pressure Maduro

Venezuela's main opposition coalition on Monday called on the US to revoke licenses allowing Chevron and other energy companies to operate in the country, intending to pressure President Nicolás Maduro into negotiating a power transition.

This appeal was made by an adviser to Edmundo González Urrutia's campaign, who represented the Unitary Platform coalition in the July 28 election. González and his main supporter, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, claim their campaign won by a large margin, contrary to electoral authorities' declaration of Maduro as the winner.

Adviser Rafael de la Cruz described the licenses as a "lifeline to the regime" during a panel discussion at a Washington-based think tank. He emphasized that the issue isn't with oil companies but with the dire situation in Venezuela, urging a complete exit of these firms to end Maduro's grip on power.

(With inputs from agencies.)