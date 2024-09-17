Sao Paulo Mayoral Debate Turns Violent as Candidate Attacks Opponent
A debate among mayoral candidates in Sao Paulo erupted into chaos when TV presenter and candidate Jose Luiz Datena assaulted far-right influencer Pablo Marcal with a chair. The incident was sparked by a prior harassment allegation against Datena. Polls suggest mixed impacts on Datena's campaign.
A televised debate among mayoral candidates in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, descended into chaos on Sunday when one candidate, Jose Luiz Datena, attacked another, Pablo Marcal, with a chair. Datena, a TV presenter, became enraged after Marcal, a far-right influencer, taunted him about a previous threat to hit him.
The altercation stemmed from Marcal raising a 2019 sexual harassment complaint against Datena during an earlier debate. Although the complaint was withdrawn, the coworker later claimed she was intimidated into silence. In a fit of rage, Datena brought a chair down on Marcal's shoulder, leading to Datena's expulsion from the debate. Marcal sought medical attention for a bruised rib.
The debate continued with the remaining candidates. Marcal's campaign, which has gained momentum through viral debate clips, is currently polling third. Incumbent Ricardo Nunes and rival Guilherme Boulos are in a close race, each with about 25% of voter intentions. Analysts are divided on the impact of the incident on Datena's campaign, with some suggesting it could raise his profile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
