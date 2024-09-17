North Korean Delegation Heads to Russia for Women's Forums
A North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui departed Pyongyang for Russia to participate in women’s forums. This visit was reported by state media KCNA and confirmed by Russia's embassy in North Korea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:17 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui departed Pyongyang for Russia on Monday, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.
The delegation is set to attend women's forums during their visit.
This information was also corroborated by Russia's embassy in North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Choe Son Hui
- Russia
- women's forums
- state media
- KCNA
- delegation
- embassy
- Pyongyang
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal-India Defence Ties Strengthened: PM Oli Meets National Defence College Delegation
Global Security Dialogue: US Leads Delegation to Xiangshan Forum
Tandi Mahambehlala Leads SA Delegation to Africa Urban Forum in Ethiopia
Indian National Defence College Delegation Concludes Nepal Visit
NDC Delegation's Strategic Visit to Nepal Strengthens Defence Ties