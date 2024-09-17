Left Menu

North Korean Delegation Heads to Russia for Women's Forums

A North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui departed Pyongyang for Russia to participate in women’s forums. This visit was reported by state media KCNA and confirmed by Russia's embassy in North Korea.

A North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui departed Pyongyang for Russia on Monday, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.

The delegation is set to attend women's forums during their visit.

This information was also corroborated by Russia's embassy in North Korea.

