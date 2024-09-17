Mahayuti Consensus: 70-80% Seat Allocation Agreed for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has arrived at a consensus on contesting 70-80% of the 288 seats for the upcoming assembly elections.

He indicated that winnability would be the primary criterion for distributing tickets among candidates. 'The three leaders of Mahayuti—Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar—should be commended for focusing on a united victory rather than specific numbers. We will field candidates with the best chances of winning,' Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur on Monday.

Bawankule also asked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to address Rahul Gandhi's comments on reservations. 'Rahul Gandhi is trying to remove existing reservations; what will happen to the Maratha quota? Jarange should respond to Gandhi's remarks,' he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the seat-sharing formula would be finalized soon.

As the Maharashtra assembly polls are anticipated in November, the BJP currently holds the largest number of seats in the assembly, followed by the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Several seats remain vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)