Frenchman Admits to Decade-Long Abuse Case, Begs Family's Forgiveness

Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over a decade, admitted to the charges on Tuesday, French media reported. He begged his family's forgiveness in court.

Pelicot, aged 71, faced delays in testifying due to health issues but appeared in court with a cane. He stated, 'I am guilty of what I did,' and tearfully apologized to his wife, children, and grandchildren. His former wife, Gisele Pelicot, was present and described hearing his confession as 'difficult.'

Prosecutors accused Pelicot of offering sex with his wife on a website and filming the acts. Fifty other men are also on trial in Avignon. Gisele insisted on a public trial to expose them and highlight sexual violence. She has since become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France, with nationwide support demonstrations held in her name.

