Leaders Across Party Lines Extend Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received birthday wishes from leaders across political parties as he turned 74. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Union Minister JP Nadda were among those who wished Modi a long and healthy life on his special day.

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday, receiving a wave of birthday greetings from leaders across the political spectrum. Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party took to social media platform X to wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life.

Opposition leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended their heartfelt wishes. Kharge expressed his best wishes for Modi's health and longevity, while Kejriwal addressed him respectfully, hoping for a long and healthy life.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin joined in, wishing Modi enduring health in the years ahead. From his own party, BJP leaders, including Union Minister JP Nadda and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, lauded Modi's leadership and commitment to the nation's development. Nadda highlighted Modi's role in shaping a 'developed India', describing him as an inspiration to millions of BJP workers.

