Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU's Chancellor Candidate for 2024

The Christian Democratic Union has nominated Friedrich Merz as its candidate for chancellor in Germany's 2024 national election. This decision was announced by Merz and Markus Soeder in Berlin. The current government, led by Olaf Scholz, has faced significant challenges and losses in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:50 IST
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU's Chancellor Candidate for 2024
Christian Democratic Union
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Christian Democratic Union nominated Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in the upcoming national election.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Berlin, attended by Merz and Markus Soeder, leader of the CSU, who was also a contender for the role.

The current unpopular coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced setbacks in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024