Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU's Chancellor Candidate for 2024
The Christian Democratic Union has nominated Friedrich Merz as its candidate for chancellor in Germany's 2024 national election. This decision was announced by Merz and Markus Soeder in Berlin. The current government, led by Olaf Scholz, has faced significant challenges and losses in recent elections.
The announcement was made at a news conference in Berlin, attended by Merz and Markus Soeder, leader of the CSU, who was also a contender for the role.
The current unpopular coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced setbacks in recent elections.
