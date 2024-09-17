Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal Tenders Resignation at LG Secretariat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal submitted his resignation at the LG Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon. Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and successor Atishi, Kejriwal's decision was announced earlier, stating he would only return as CM with a 'certificate of honesty' from the people.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:43 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached the LG Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon to tender his resignation.

He arrived with his Cabinet colleagues and AAP leader Atishi, who was chosen earlier in the day as his successor at a legislature party meeting.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post, stating he would return to the CM's chair only with a 'certificate of honesty' from the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

