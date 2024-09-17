Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Nominated as Conservative Chancellor Candidate for Upcoming German Elections

Germany's conservative leaders have nominated CDU chief Friedrich Merz as their chancellor candidate for the next federal election. Merz aims to steer the party to the right, focusing on migration and economic policies. The decision, backed by Markus Soeder, seeks to avoid past campaign mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:05 IST
Friedrich Merz Nominated as Conservative Chancellor Candidate for Upcoming German Elections
Friedrich Merz

The leaders of Germany's conservative factions have officially put forward Christian Democrat Union (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election, according to a statement by Markus Soeder, head of Bavaria's conservatives.

By stepping aside, Soeder paves the way for Merz, 68, a noted economic liberal who has steered the CDU to the right since taking leadership in 2022. Merz is known for calling for stricter migration policies and aims to advance Germany economically. Current opinion polls show the conservative bloc leading, outstripping the combined support for the ruling coalition parties.

The nomination requires party approval, but it is almost assured as Merz's only potential rival, Hendrik Wuest, has withdrawn and offered his backing. The early decision seeks to prevent internal disputes that marred the conservatives in the 2021 elections. Despite his popularity within the party, an INSA poll indicates that Merz has limited voter appeal, with only 25% of voters favoring him directly for chancellor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024