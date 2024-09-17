Friedrich Merz Nominated as Conservative Chancellor Candidate for Upcoming German Elections

The leaders of Germany's conservative factions have officially put forward Christian Democrat Union (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election, according to a statement by Markus Soeder, head of Bavaria's conservatives.

By stepping aside, Soeder paves the way for Merz, 68, a noted economic liberal who has steered the CDU to the right since taking leadership in 2022. Merz is known for calling for stricter migration policies and aims to advance Germany economically. Current opinion polls show the conservative bloc leading, outstripping the combined support for the ruling coalition parties.

The nomination requires party approval, but it is almost assured as Merz's only potential rival, Hendrik Wuest, has withdrawn and offered his backing. The early decision seeks to prevent internal disputes that marred the conservatives in the 2021 elections. Despite his popularity within the party, an INSA poll indicates that Merz has limited voter appeal, with only 25% of voters favoring him directly for chancellor.

