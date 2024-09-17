Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Agnipath Scheme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, accusing him of playing politics over the issue.

Shah claimed that Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the Jammu and Kashmir elections and to hold dialogues with Pakistan.

He was addressing his first rally for the October 5 Haryana polls, supporting BJP's Loharu candidate J P Dalal. Shah also lashed out at the Congress for not implementing the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its implementation.

''The Agniveer scheme has been put into action. The Congress, particularly Rahul 'Baba' (Rahul Gandhi), is politicizing the issue,'' he alleged.

Shah mentioned that the Home department and state police forces in the country have given a 20 percent reservation to Agniveers.

''I want to assure Haryana's youth that the 'Hooda and company', who are merely spreading falsehoods, are questioning the future of Agniveers. But I stand by what I commit,'' he asserted. ''If any Agniveer returns, they will have a job, and the BJP guarantees that,'' he assured.

Further attacking the Congress, concerning the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Shah emphasized that Rahul 'Baba' and Omar Abdullah have plans to release all terrorists and initiate talks with Pakistan.

At the rally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, party's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, MP Kiran Choudhary, and other senior leaders were present.

(With inputs from agencies.)