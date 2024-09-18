Left Menu

Puducherry Shuts Down: INDIA Bloc Protests Against Power Tariff Hike and Privatization

A day-long bandh called by the INDIA bloc disrupted life in Puducherry, protesting against power tariff hikes and power sector privatization. Transport services were halted, businesses closed, and schools shut down. The protest, led by parties including Congress and DMK, raised concerns over the impact on consumers and farmers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day-long bandh organized by the INDIA bloc severely disrupted normal life in Puducherry on Wednesday. The strike was in protest of the recent power tariff increase and the local government's plan to privatize the power sector.

Private transport services were notably absent from the roads, with only government buses operating under police protection. Increased police presence was seen at key locations throughout the town.

Various sectors, including shops, vegetable markets, hotels, and tea stalls, remained closed. The main bus terminal and shopping centers appeared deserted.

Director of School Education P Priyadharshini mandated the closure of all schools, although classes IX to XII continued due to mid-term exams. Hospital outpatient departments saw lower attendance due to the transport shutdown.

Both Congress and DMK leaders held demonstrations across the town, condemning the substantial power tariff hike and privatization plans. The INDIA bloc argued that privatization would exploit consumers and negatively impact the agriculture sector. The plan to introduce pre-paid meters also faced opposition.

