Early Voter Turnout Hits 11.11% in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls saw an 11.11% voter turnout in the first two hours. The highest voting percentage was in Shopian at 13%, while Anantnag recorded the lowest at 6%. Voting is being conducted in 24 constituencies across seven districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:17 IST
The first two hours of voting in the initial phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 11.11%, according to an official report on Wednesday.

The voting process commenced at 7 am amid stringent security measures to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley, Shopian reported the highest turnout at 13%, followed by Pahalgam at 12.56%, Kokernag (ST) at 12%, and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60%. The lowest turnout was recorded in Anantnag at 6%. Other constituencies in the valley polled around 10% since the start of voting.

This election marks the first polling since the removal of Article 370. Voting is being held across 24 constituencies that span seven districts of the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

