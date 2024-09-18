Left Menu

Historic Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Post-2019

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir began peacefully as people from all walks of life queued up to vote. With a 50.65% turnout by 3 PM, officials are optimistic about higher participation. Prominent leaders urged voters to cast their ballots to shape the union territory's future.

Historic Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Post-2019
Men and women, the young and old, some too frail to walk and others patiently waiting their turn, queued up outside polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as phase one of the union territory's first assembly elections since 2019 proceeded peacefully and steadily.

Voting began at 7 am. By 3 pm, voter turnout was recorded at 50.65 per cent. Encouraged by the sight of long lines of people waiting to exercise their franchise, officials hoped the turnout would be significantly higher by 6 pm when voting closes. The elections to the 90-member assembly are the first since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was downgraded into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014. Of the 90 seats, 24 are voting in the first phase -- 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in Jammu region. Over 2.3 million voters are eligible to vote to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents. Security forces fanned out to ensure that there was no trouble. The day was largely without incident except for reports of clashes between political workers in some areas of Bijbehara and D H Pora. Among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley, Pahalgam till 1 pm saw the highest turnout at 47.68 per cent, followed closely by D H Pora at 43.66 per cent, Dooru at 41.30 per cent, and Kokernag (ST) at 41 per cent while Tral recorded the lowest turnout at 26.75 per cent. In the Jammu region, Inderwal seat led the tally with a voter participation of 60.01 per cent till 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the several leaders encouraging voters to come out in large numbers and take part in the ''festival of democracy''.

In a post on X, he particularly targeted young and first-time voters in his appeal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed for a strong voter turnout to elect a government focused on youth education, employment, and women's empowerment while combating separatism. ''Pehle matdan phir jalpan'', he said in a post on X, asking people to vote before breakfast. He encouraged voters to prioritise casting their votes before meals.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also asked people, particularly youth and women, to exercise their democratic rights. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed voters, reminding them of the implications of the state's status change and urging them to safeguard their rights. He stressed on the importance of participation for a future characterised by peace, stability, and development.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought support for the INDIA bloc, calling the election a chance for the voters to reclaim their rights and foster employment opportunities in the region. He termed the downgrading of the state's status a ''violation of constitutional rights,'' urging citizens to vote for a prosperous future.

The next phases are on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

