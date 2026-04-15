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TN CM Stalin on delimitation: 'I appeal to all parties, MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST
TN CM Stalin on delimitation: 'I appeal to all parties, MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.'
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TN CM Stalin on delimitation: 'I appeal to all parties, MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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