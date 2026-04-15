TN CM Stalin on delimitation: 'I appeal to all parties, MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.'
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM Stalin on delimitation: 'I appeal to all parties, MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- delimitation
- democracy
- India
- political parties
- MPs
- Tamil Nadu
- unity
- government
- appeal
ALSO READ
'DMK reaching out to MPs across states, devising coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger,' says CM Stalin on delimitation.
Delimitation amendment in Parliament tomorrow is 'massive historic injustice' against Tamil Nadu, southern states, alleges DMK chief Stalin.
Vijay's Dual Debut: A Star-Studded Political Challenge in Tamil Nadu
Across Tamil Nadu, black flags will rise from homes, public spaces on Apr 16 against delimitation: CM Stalin.
CM Stalin convenes emergency meeting of DMK MPs at 11 am to discuss repercussions TN likely to face due to delimitation.