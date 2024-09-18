TMC MP Derek O'Brien Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' as BJP's 'Cheap Stunt'
Senior TMC MP Derek O'Brien has labeled the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a 'cheap stunt.' His comments follow the Union cabinet's acceptance of the high-level committee report on the issue. O'Brien pointed out discrepancies in election timing and criticized the idea as anti-democratic.
Senior TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday condemned the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a 'cheap stunt.'
His critique followed the Union cabinet's approval of the high-level committee report on the issue.
'One Nation, One Election is merely another cheap stunt from the anti-democratic BJP. Why weren't Maharashtra elections announced along with those in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir? The Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin scheme in June's budget,' said O'Brien in a statement.
The scheme has credited Rs 4,887 crore to the bank accounts of 1.59 crore women so far, according to the Maharashtra government. 'The first tranche reached the bank accounts in August, and the second will in October,' O'Brien added.
O'Brien, Leader of the Rajya Sabha for the TMC, argued that the BJP-led central government struggles to organize elections in three states simultaneously while advocating 'One Nation, One Election.'
'And also tell us, how many constitutional amendments, including curtailing or extending state assembly terms, will be done! It's a classic Modi-Shah gimmick,' he remarked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
