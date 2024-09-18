Left Menu

Kishtwar Records Highest Voter Turnout at 70.03% in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

Kishtwar district has achieved a remarkable 70.03% voter turnout in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, as of 3 pm today. The total turnout stands at 50.65%. Voting continues smoothly except for a brief halt in Kishtwar. Counting is scheduled for October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST
Visual from Jammu Kashmir (Photo:ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kishtwar district has topped the voter turnout charts with a recorded 70.03 percent participation until 3 pm during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday.

The data from the ECI indicates that Doda came in second with 61.90 percent, followed by Ramban at 60.04 percent, Kulgam at 50.57 percent, Shopian at 46.84 percent, and Anantnag at 46.67 percent. Conversely, Pulwama district saw the lowest turnout, with only 36.90 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots in the first phase.

Voting, which began at 7 am, continues across the Union Territory and is set to end at 6 pm. A brief interruption occurred at a polling station in Kishtwar's Bagwan Mohalla due to a protest over voter identification issues. However, the situation was quickly resolved, and polling resumed, Kishtwar DM Rajesh Kumar Shavan confirmed.

Kashmiri migrant voters also participated under tight security at the ITI College Campus in Jammu. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his visits to the region for the high turnout.

BJP's Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar criticized opposition candidates from the PDP and National Conference, accusing them of trying to undermine her campaign. The first phase includes 24 assembly constituencies, with 16 seats in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu. Subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

