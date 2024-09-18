Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Amidst Pending Local Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the Centre's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, questioning its prioritization over pressing issues like unemployment and inflation. The party's leaders, including Arvind Sawant and Aaditya Thackeray, labeled the move a 'joke' aimed at extending pending elections and accused the BJP of manipulating democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday ridiculed the Centre's decision to approve the 'one nation, one election' proposal, questioning its feasibility and relevance. The proposal aims to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Arvind Sawant criticized the government, saying it hasn't been able to manage simultaneous elections in states like Maharashtra and Haryana, yet now it proposes a national-level synchronization. He argued that there are more urgent issues to address, such as unemployment, inflation, and crimes against women.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also weighed in, calling the proposal a 'joke' and alleging it is a strategy to delay pending elections. He claimed the BJP is playing with democratic procedures, pointing to the postponed civic body polls in Maharashtra as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

