Opposition Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Impractical

Opposition parties are vehemently opposing the Union government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, deeming it impractical and unrealistic. CPI leader D Raja highlighted that several experts have noted its incompatibility with the current Constitution.

CPI leader D Raja stated, 'One Nation, One Election is impractical and unrealistic. Experts have highlighted its current incompatibility with the Constitution. When Parliament meets, we must scrutinize the details. If it's pursued, we need to study its consequences.' Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of not upholding democratic values, stating, 'The BJP and their ideology never embrace democracy. If pushed, we need to examine the outcomes.'

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat criticized the proposal as a 'gimmick,' pointing out numerous required constitutional amendments. 'The Cabinet's decision is a gimmick. It's seen as a response to potential electoral defeats across various states and by-elections. They cannot pass it without substantial amendments, which are unattainable on their own,' he asserted. Other leaders echoed these concerns, emphasizing the logistical challenges and potential threats to the country's federal structure.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo remarked, 'It's not feasible under current constitutional provisions. Simultaneous elections could disrupt scheduled polls if a government collapses mid-term. Many constitutional amendments would be necessary.' AAP MP Sandeep Pathak suggested the proposal could destabilize states, while BRS leader KT Rama Rao urged careful consideration on how to proceed.

Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Malhotra called for an all-party meeting to deliberate on the proposal. Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya condemned it as a push towards imperialism.

Earlier today, the Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, recommending simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats. This follows a 18,626-page report from a high panel committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The proposal awaits parliamentary approval to become law.

