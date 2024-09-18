Left Menu

Mayawati Backs 'One Nation One Election' Reform

BSP Chief Mayawati supports the 'One Nation One Election' system as recommended by the high-level committee led by Ram Nath Kovind. The comprehensive report emphasizes political, economic benefits and aims for inclusivity and transparency in India’s election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:21 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP leader Mayawati has expressed support for the 'One Nation One Election' system after the Union Cabinet adopted recommendations from a high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The party's stance is positive, with a focus on national and public interest, she said in a post on X.

The comprehensive report, presented to President Droupadi Murmu, highlights the political and economic advantages of conducting simultaneous elections at central, state, and local levels. Key benefits cited include policy stability, ease of governance, and increased voter participation, alongside economic gains like higher growth and efficient use of resources.

The report, born from extensive consultations spanning 191 days and 18,626 pages, is poised to influence election reform discussions. It addresses scenarios like hung Houses or no-confidence motions, recommending fresh elections with limited tenures. Synchronization of Municipal and Panchayat elections with national and state polls is also proposed, pending ratification by half of the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

