Left Menu

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Champions 'One Nation, One Election'

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan supports the 'one nation, one election' proposal, citing the negative impact of frequent imposition of the model code of conduct on governance. The proposal was recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind committee and recently accepted by the Union Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Champions 'One Nation, One Election'
  • Country:
  • India

Supporting the 'one nation, one election' proposal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday emphasized the adverse effects of the frequent imposition of the model code of conduct on governance.

The veteran BJP leader's remarks came after the Union Cabinet accepted the Ram Nath Kovind committee's recommendation for simultaneous elections across the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. 'One nation, one election is a good idea. If this idea is implemented, it will be good,' Mahajan stated to PTI.

She highlighted that repeated imposition of the model code of conduct disrupts government operations and stressed the need for careful implementation of such a reform in a vast country like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024