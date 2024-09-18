Former Lok Sabha Speaker Champions 'One Nation, One Election'

Supporting the 'one nation, one election' proposal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday emphasized the adverse effects of the frequent imposition of the model code of conduct on governance.

The veteran BJP leader's remarks came after the Union Cabinet accepted the Ram Nath Kovind committee's recommendation for simultaneous elections across the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. 'One nation, one election is a good idea. If this idea is implemented, it will be good,' Mahajan stated to PTI.

She highlighted that repeated imposition of the model code of conduct disrupts government operations and stressed the need for careful implementation of such a reform in a vast country like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)