Key Updates on U.S. Domestic Issues: Spending Bill, Security Concerns, and Election Dynamics

Key U.S. domestic news includes a House vote on a spending bill with new voter ID requirements, concerns over Secret Service capabilities after a Trump assassination attempt, JD Vance's comments on Kamala Harris, and a delayed decision on Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel. Various political maneuvers are unfolding as the 2024 presidential election nears.

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday on a stopgap spending bill that would extend government funding for six months and require Americans to provide proof of citizenship when they vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday. The vote sets up a confrontation with the Senate, where Democrats who control the chamber say any spending bill should not be paired with the voting requirements Republicans want.

The White House said on Tuesday that Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's comments about Vice President Kamala Harris not having faced an assassination attempt were dangerous. Vance's Republican running mate, former President Donald Trump, is seeking to best Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the Nov. 5 race for the White House.

Two months after Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt, a gunman hid undetected for nearly 12 hours on the edge of the golf course where Trump played on Sunday under the protection of an agency that is being pushed to its limits. As the 2024 presidential election enters its final stretch, the U.S. Secret Service is operating with about 400 fewer employees than Congress has authorized, government records show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

