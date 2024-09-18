Teamsters Union Poll Shows Strong Support for Trump Over Harris in Presidential Endorsement

New polling data from the Teamsters union indicates a majority of its members are in favor of former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race. The union, with 1.3 million members, will announce its endorsement decision on Wednesday, as its executive board evaluates the findings.

An electronic poll conducted from July 24 to September 15 revealed 59.6% of Teamsters members support Trump, while 34% favor Harris. Following the September 10 presidential debate, a survey by Lake Research Partners showed 58% support for Trump against 31% for Harris among union members. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien emphasized the decision would reflect the union's diverse membership.

The union's endorsement is crucial in battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Historically, the Teamsters have backed Democratic candidates such as Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, though they have endorsed Republicans in earlier elections. The union's executive board will present polling results as part of its deliberation process, with all options on the table, according to O'Brien.

(With inputs from agencies.)