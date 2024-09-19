Left Menu

House Republicans Push for Government Shutdown Over Voter Registration Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a bill to both fund the government and impose new voter registration rules. Spurred by Donald Trump's claims, Republicans threaten a government shutdown if demands aren't met. Democrats oppose the bill, pointing out its potential to reduce voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:13 IST
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on a controversial bill aimed at funding the government while imposing new voter registration regulations. This move comes amid calls from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for a partial government shutdown if demands are not met.

The vote is critical as current government funding is set to expire in less than two weeks. The Republican-backed bill proposes extending funding for six months and mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration. Senate Democrats, who hold a majority, have expressed strong opposition to the bill.

House Republicans argue that the bill is essential to prevent illegal voting, citing Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Democrats counter that the bill would suppress voter participation, noting that noncitizens are already barred from federal elections. The bill faces an uncertain future, with even some House Republicans hesitant to support it.

