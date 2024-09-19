Left Menu

Teamsters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement Amid Member Divide

For the first time since 1996, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters will not endorse a U.S. presidential candidate. Despite a majority of its members favoring Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, the union's executive board decided that no candidate met their core issues. The decision could influence battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 02:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Wednesday their decision not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate, despite an internal poll showing a majority of members favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. The 1.3 million-member union, which has historically backed Democratic candidates, revealed that its members preferred Trump by a margin of 59.6% to 34%.

Historically, the Teamsters have endorsed Democratic presidential candidates since 2000, but they have previously supported Republicans like Ronald Reagan in 1984 and George H.W. Bush in 1988. This marks the first time since 1996 that the union has chosen to withhold its endorsement. Many other major unions, including the powerful United Auto Workers union and the AFL-CIO, have endorsed Harris.

The endorsement decision was closely watched, as it could impact key battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explained that 'no endorsement' sends a message to both parties that support for working people must be earned, not taken for granted. While some Teamsters locals have endorsed Harris, both the Harris and Trump campaigns noted the significance of the union's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

