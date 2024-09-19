Iranian Cyber Actors Attempt to Meddle in U.S. Presidential Election
Iranian cyber actors attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election by sending stolen material from Donald Trump's campaign to individuals involved in Joe Biden's campaign. They also targeted U.S. media organizations. This operation was part of a broader effort to fan political discord, U.S. agencies reported.
Iranian cyber actors have sought to meddle in the U.S. presidential election, targeting individuals involved in President Joe Biden's reelection campaign by sending them stolen material from Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign.
According to a joint statement by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, these activities have been ongoing since June, with stolen non-public material linked to Trump's campaign being sent to U.S. media organizations. Iran has consistently denied interfering in U.S. elections.
In August, U.S. officials accused Iran of cyberattacks on both presidential campaigns as part of a broader campaign to instigate political discord. Emails containing excerpts from Trump's campaign were sent to Biden campaign members in late June and early July. Harris's campaign described these as phishing attempts targeting personal emails.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Retaliation Against U.S. Media: A Deep Dive
Moscow Promises Retaliation Against U.S. Media
Teen Shooter Denies Threats Despite Earlier FBI Tip-off
Cryptocurrency Fraud Skyrockets: FBI Reports 45% Increase in Losses
Trump assassination attempt suspect was subject of closed 2019 investigation after tip he illegally possessed gun, says FBI, reports AP.