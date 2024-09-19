Left Menu

Iranian Cyber Actors Attempt to Meddle in U.S. Presidential Election

Iranian cyber actors attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election by sending stolen material from Donald Trump's campaign to individuals involved in Joe Biden's campaign. They also targeted U.S. media organizations. This operation was part of a broader effort to fan political discord, U.S. agencies reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:55 IST
Iranian Cyber Actors Attempt to Meddle in U.S. Presidential Election

Iranian cyber actors have sought to meddle in the U.S. presidential election, targeting individuals involved in President Joe Biden's reelection campaign by sending them stolen material from Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign.

According to a joint statement by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, these activities have been ongoing since June, with stolen non-public material linked to Trump's campaign being sent to U.S. media organizations. Iran has consistently denied interfering in U.S. elections.

In August, U.S. officials accused Iran of cyberattacks on both presidential campaigns as part of a broader campaign to instigate political discord. Emails containing excerpts from Trump's campaign were sent to Biden campaign members in late June and early July. Harris's campaign described these as phishing attempts targeting personal emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024