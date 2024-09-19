Left Menu

Warming Views: Kamala Harris Gains Favorability Amid Voter Polarity

Kamala Harris is gaining approval among voters according to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll. Voters find her smart, capable, and supportive of pro-choice policies. While Trump’s ratings remain steady, Harris’ favorability has increased, especially among independents. However, voters remain divided and skeptical about future political change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:36 IST
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

Kamala Harris is experiencing a boost in favorability among voters, suggests a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Voters describe Harris as smart, articulate, and supportive of pro-choice policies. This contrasts with steady favorability ratings for former President Donald Trump, even after recent negative incidents. Independents show a growing appreciation for Harris.

However, voter division continues, with many expressing skepticism about any candidate's potential to unify the nation. A sentiment that the election won't solve deep-seated political polarization prevails among voters.

