Warming Views: Kamala Harris Gains Favorability Amid Voter Polarity

Kamala Harris is experiencing a boost in favorability among voters, suggests a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Voters describe Harris as smart, articulate, and supportive of pro-choice policies. This contrasts with steady favorability ratings for former President Donald Trump, even after recent negative incidents. Independents show a growing appreciation for Harris.

However, voter division continues, with many expressing skepticism about any candidate's potential to unify the nation. A sentiment that the election won't solve deep-seated political polarization prevails among voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)