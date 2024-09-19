Deadly Tensions in New Caledonia Amid Voting Reform Crisis

Police killed two men during an overnight operation in the French territory of New Caledonia amid unrest between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists, the Noumea prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday. This brings the death toll to 13 since the crisis began, fueled by a controversial voting reform suspended in June.

The incident occurred in Saint Louis, south of Noumea, as police searched for suspects linked to armed robbery and attacks on security forces. A gendarme fatally shot two individuals after encountering armed resistance.

The pro-independence FLNKS identified the victims as Kanaks, who fear that the reform could weaken their voting power, making future independence referendums more difficult. Paris maintains that the reform is necessary for enhancing democracy.

