Kamala Harris Joins Forces with Oprah Winfrey for Grassroots Voter Rally

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and billionaire Oprah Winfrey will host an online event, 'Unite for America,' to rally voter support in battleground states. The event, featuring various grassroots groups, aims at voter registration and boosting Harris's campaign ahead of the November 5 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:32 IST
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will join forces with billionaire Oprah Winfrey for an innovative online event targeting grassroots groups on Thursday to rally voter support in key battleground states.

The 'Unite for America' event, co-hosted by Winfrey and the activist group Win with Black Women, plans to register voters and bolster support for Harris in decisive states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan ahead of the pivotal November 5 election. The 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) event will be livestreamed on platforms including Instagram and TikTok from Michigan, where Harris has been actively campaigning.

Numerous grassroots organizations, like Latinas for Harris, Win With Black Men, and Republicans for Harris, will also participate. These groups have rallied around Harris since her July campaign launch, raising over $20 million, a Unite for America press release revealed. 'What is essential to me is getting people motivated to vote,' said Winfrey in a statement, emphasizing the importance of planning to vote for everyone, including friends and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

