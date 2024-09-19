Right-Wing Intimidation: Geoffrey Giglio's Campaign of Menace

Geoffrey Giglio, a 57-year-old Californian, unleashed a series of threatening messages fueled by far-right conspiracy theories following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Posting on President Joe Biden's official Facebook page, Giglio alluded to false allegations linking Biden to the incident, wishing dire consequences upon him.

Giglio also made menacing calls to various Democratic public figures, including Colorado state legislator Steven Woodrow and U.S. Senator Cory Booker, using hateful and racist language. His actions coincide with the greatest spike in political violence in decades, highlighting the dangers of today's incendiary political climate.

While law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security have investigated Giglio, prosecuting him remains challenging due to U.S. free speech protections. Despite his alarming threats, he cleverly navigates legal boundaries, complicating efforts to hold him accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)