Farooq Abdullah Criticizes PM Modi, Defends NC's Role in J&K

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has fiercely responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations about the NC, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) being responsible for the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an election rally in Srinagar, Modi had blamed these parties for the region's 'destruction'.

Abdullah highlighted historical decisions that he believes fostered terrorism, such as the release of terrorists in 1989 and 1999 by previous governments. He defended the NC's role during Partition, arguing that without their involvement, J&K would have become part of Pakistan.

The former J&K chief minister also criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' plan and accused the party of spreading hatred. He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections and forming the next government in J&K, highlighting the need to counteract hatred with love and unity.

