Farooq Abdullah Criticizes PM Modi, Defends NC's Role in J&K
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against NC, Congress, and PDP, blaming them for the current state of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah defended the NC's historical role and criticized the BJP-led government's policies, including the 'one nation, one election' plan.
- Country:
- India
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has fiercely responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations about the NC, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) being responsible for the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an election rally in Srinagar, Modi had blamed these parties for the region's 'destruction'.
Abdullah highlighted historical decisions that he believes fostered terrorism, such as the release of terrorists in 1989 and 1999 by previous governments. He defended the NC's role during Partition, arguing that without their involvement, J&K would have become part of Pakistan.
The former J&K chief minister also criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' plan and accused the party of spreading hatred. He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections and forming the next government in J&K, highlighting the need to counteract hatred with love and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farooq Abdullah
- Narendra Modi
- Jammu and Kashmir
- NC
- PDP
- terrorism
- elections
- Partition
- BJP
- hatred
ALSO READ
Indo-American Vote Campaign Launched Ahead of Presidential Elections
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Likely to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections on Congress Ticket
BJP's Historic Campaign in J-K: Upcoming Elections Mark a New Beginning
Alliance Talks Stir Haryana Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections
BJP Accuses NC and PDP of Seeking Ex-Militant Support in J-K Assembly Polls