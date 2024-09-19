Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Criticizes PM Modi, Defends NC's Role in J&K

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against NC, Congress, and PDP, blaming them for the current state of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah defended the NC's historical role and criticized the BJP-led government's policies, including the 'one nation, one election' plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:03 IST
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has fiercely responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations about the NC, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) being responsible for the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an election rally in Srinagar, Modi had blamed these parties for the region's 'destruction'.

Abdullah highlighted historical decisions that he believes fostered terrorism, such as the release of terrorists in 1989 and 1999 by previous governments. He defended the NC's role during Partition, arguing that without their involvement, J&K would have become part of Pakistan.

The former J&K chief minister also criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' plan and accused the party of spreading hatred. He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections and forming the next government in J&K, highlighting the need to counteract hatred with love and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

