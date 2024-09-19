Balasaheb Thorat's Bold Prediction for Maharashtra's Next CM

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has expressed strong confidence that the next chief minister of the state will emerge from his party. Addressing party workers from the Konkan region in Bhayander, Thane district, Thorat emphasized the importance of unity to secure a victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition that includes Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Thorat, who holds the position of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Maharashtra, urged members to prepare for upcoming local body and civic elections that are likely to take place in November. "I am 100 per cent confident the next CM of Maharashtra will be from the MVA and Congress," he reiterated to the crowd.

He also highlighted the Congress's recent success in the Lok Sabha polls, where the party secured the highest number of seats, winning 13 out of 48 in Maharashtra. Thorat believes that the year 2024 will be promising for the party and encouraged workers to gear up for a strong performance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)