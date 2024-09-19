Congress Candidate Mohit Grover Accuses BJP of Betraying Gurugram's Aspirations

Mohit Grover, Congress candidate for Gurugram, on Thursday, accused the BJP of failing to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people during its 10-year rule in Haryana.

Grover, addressing public meetings, stated that on October 5, the people would oust BJP to pave the way for Congress-led prosperity in the state.

He criticized the BJP's governance, claiming it did not align with public aspirations and neglected development, evident in the city's deteriorating infrastructure. Grover stressed the need for change, supported by Congress leader Pankaj Dawar, ahead of the October elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)