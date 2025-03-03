Left Menu

Opposition Sparks Debate Over Delhi's Women Payout and Infrastructure Issues

Delhi's political arena heated up as AAP's Atishi accused the BJP of stifling discussions on a proposed Rs 2500 payout for women. Allegations of mismanagement related to healthcare and power infrastructure have surfaced, with BJP's Ashish Sood critiquing the AAP for misplaced priorities and unfulfilled promises.

Opposition Sparks Debate Over Delhi's Women Payout and Infrastructure Issues
LoP in Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged session of the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, voiced strong accusations against the BJP, alleging the abrupt shutdown of AAP MLAs' microphones. Atishi claimed this action was taken to silence AAP members raising the issue of a Rs 2500 monthly payout for women, stating that public funds should focus on fulfilling the electorate's needs rather than personal grievances against AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

However, BJP's response, articulated by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, highlighted grievances with the AAP government's track record, specifically targeting its healthcare and power sectors. Sood accused the AAP of neglecting Delhi's critical infrastructure needs during times of crisis, prioritizing extravagant projects instead. He cited allegations from the CAG report criticizing the state of mohalla clinics and other health services.

With the backdrop of ongoing political friction, Sood stressed the importance of action in power supply improvements. He criticized previous administrations for failing to invest adequately in Delhi's electrical infrastructure. The Minister assured that measures, including the summer action plan, are under review to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

