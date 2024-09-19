Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party Amidst Milkipur Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took aim at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, likening his opposition to the 'Deepostav' festival in Ayodhya to Pakistan's alleged troubles with the celebration. Adityanath accused Yadav's party of an 'anti-Hindu mentality' while addressing a gathering in the bypoll-bound Milkipur assembly segment.

Adityanath claimed that 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are receiving free rations today, which he said was not possible before 2017 due to 'goons' from the Samajwadi Party who allegedly usurped supplies. He further accused Yadav of running a 'parallel government of mafia' and indulging in Muslim appeasement during his tenure.

According to Adityanath, the Samajwadi Party would ban Hindu festivals during their rule, enforcing restrictions on celebrations such as Holi and Deepawali. He went on to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 83 development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Milkipur and distributed various benefits to scheme beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)