Spain Denies Role in Bailout of Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez

Spain has categorically denied any involvement in negotiations between Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and President Nicolas Maduro's government that culminated in his relocation to Spain. Before his departure, Gonzalez signed a controversial letter acknowledging Maduro's July election victory, reportedly under duress.

In a news conference, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, presented photos supporting claims that Gonzalez signed the document at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas. Gonzalez, now granted political asylum in Spain, refuted this, alleging coercion. Madrid has dismissed accusations linking them to these negotiations.

The Spanish opposition People's Party maintains that Spain played a complicit role in ensuring Maduro's continued hold on power. Spain's foreign ministry, however, insists they gave no instructions to interfere in Gonzalez's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)