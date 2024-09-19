CPI(M) Condemns 'One Nation, One Election' Push

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the government's push for 'one nation, one election' on Thursday, calling on all political parties that value democracy, pluralism, and federalism to unite against the move.

The condemnation came a day after the Union Cabinet accepted the Kovind Committee's recommendations for simultaneous elections for Parliament, state assemblies, and local bodies.

The CPI(M) Central Committee urged all political parties that cherish democracy, pluralism, and federalism to oppose the government's plan, vowing to resist any constitutional amendments aimed at implementing this policy.

The CPI(M) argued that synchronizing legislative assembly terms with Lok Sabha elections would violate the constitutional right to elect representatives for a full five-year term.

The party stated, "The CPI(M) will strongly oppose any move to amend the Constitution for this purpose. Every party valuing democracy, pluralism, and federalism should come out firmly in opposition to thwart this pernicious move."

The party also criticized the proposal for mid-term elections valid only until the next general elections, claiming it defeats the goal of reducing the frequency of elections.

The CPI(M) warned that the one nation, one election model, if implemented, would undermine the parliamentary democratic system and the federal structure.

"The attack on federalism is more insidious with the move to hold simultaneous elections to all panchayats and municipal bodies. This extreme centralization goes against the essence of decentralized decision-making by local bodies," the party said.

The statement accused the RSS-BJP of attempting to establish a unitarian state with centralized control, driven by ideological motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)