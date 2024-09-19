Kejriwal to Kickstart Campaign with Haryana Roadshow
Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch AAP's campaign in Haryana with a roadshow in Jagadhri on September 20. He will cover various constituencies and participate in 13 events across 11 districts. Kejriwal, recently released from Tihar jail, is expected to have a hectic schedule. The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana polls.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to join the party's campaign in Haryana, starting with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, according to AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.
Kejriwal's campaign will span across 11 districts, with 13 events covering constituencies such as Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh, and Ballabhgarh. This schedule is set to prepare the ground for the state elections on October 5.
Pathak announced at a press conference that Kejriwal has emerged stronger after defeating what he called the BJP's conspiracy, following his recent release from Tihar jail. He resigned as Delhi's chief minister last week over the excise policy case and is now focused on Haryana's election battle.
