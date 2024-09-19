Kejriwal to Kickstart Campaign with Haryana Roadshow

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to join the party's campaign in Haryana, starting with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, according to AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

Kejriwal's campaign will span across 11 districts, with 13 events covering constituencies such as Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh, and Ballabhgarh. This schedule is set to prepare the ground for the state elections on October 5.

Pathak announced at a press conference that Kejriwal has emerged stronger after defeating what he called the BJP's conspiracy, following his recent release from Tihar jail. He resigned as Delhi's chief minister last week over the excise policy case and is now focused on Haryana's election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)