Spain Denies Involvement in Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Negotiations
Spain has denied involvement in the negotiations between Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and President Nicolas Maduro's government regarding Gonzalez's flight to Spain. Gonzalez, who was granted political asylum, claimed he signed a letter under coercion, limiting his political activity. Spain's foreign ministry rebutted claims of their involvement, emphasizing a non-interference stance.
Spain has firmly denied any involvement in negotiations between Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and President Nicolas Maduro's government concerning Gonzalez's flight to Spain. Gonzalez, who received political asylum, stated he signed a letter under duress agreeing to restrict his political activities in Spain.
The controversy was further fueled when Venezuela's National Assembly head, Jorge Rodriguez, claimed that Spanish Ambassador Ramon Santos was present during the signing. However, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares refuted these assertions, stating that neither the government nor the ambassador engaged in any negotiations.
Gonzalez's departure followed an arrest warrant for conspiracy-related charges. Allegations of electoral fraud and coercion continue to mark the disputed Venezuelan election, with a recent U.N. report highlighting increased repression by Maduro's government to stifle dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
