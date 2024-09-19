Russian Lawmaker Warns of Nuclear Global War Amidst Ukraine Conflict

A senior Russian lawmaker has issued a stark warning that Ukrainian strikes on Russia using Western missiles could escalate into a global nuclear war. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, stated Moscow's response would be severe and involve the use of more powerful weapons.

Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was reacting to a European Parliament vote favoring Kyiv's right to strike Russian targets with Western-provided weapons. He stressed that such actions could lead to worldwide conflict involving nuclear weapons.

Volodin also highlighted that the West seems to have forgotten the significant sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during World War Two. He pointed out that Russia's RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile could strike Strasbourg in just over three minutes, underscoring the severe risks of escalating the current crisis. The Ukraine conflict has resulted in the most significant clash between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

