Barnier Struggles to Form New French Government Amid Political Deadlock

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has compiled a list of ministers for his new cabinet and plans to submit it to President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. This development comes two weeks after Macron appointed Barnier to the post, highlighting the complexities of France's political landscape post-election.

Barnier, known for his role as the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, has faced significant challenges in forming a new government. The recent snap legislative election in July resulted in a hung parliament, making political unity difficult to achieve.

Macron must now approve Barnier's proposed cabinet. According to BFM TV, citing comments by former prime minister Gabriel Attal, the government will consist of 16 ministers and 22 junior ministers from centrist and conservative parties. The new administration will likely face politically challenging decisions regarding spending cuts or tax hikes to address France's fiscal issues.

