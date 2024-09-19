France Nears New Government Formation Amid Political Complexity

France is edging closer to establishing a new government, over two months after a hung election left the nation in political limbo. Prime Minister Michel Barnier has compiled a list of ministers, which he plans to submit to President Emmanuel Macron, his office confirmed on Thursday.

Less than two weeks ago, Macron appointed Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, as the new Prime Minister. Barnier's challenges in assembling a government highlight the complexities of France's current political landscape, particularly following Macron's controversial snap legislative election.

The government will prioritize enhancing public purchasing power, guaranteeing security, controlling immigration, and managing public finances, according to Barnier's office. Barnier and Macron are set to meet to discuss the proposed cabinet, although the announcement timing remains uncertain.

