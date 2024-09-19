Left Menu

Tunisia's Pre-Election Turmoil: Fraud Charges and Political Imprisonments

In the lead-up to Tunisia's October 6 presidential election, candidate Ayachi Zammel has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on fraud charges. Zammel is one of two main challengers to President Kais Saied. The charges have been criticized as politically motivated. Civil liberty advocates are condemning the crackdown as a sign of Tunisia's democratic decline.

  Tunisia

Ayachi Zammel, a candidate challenging Tunisian President Kais Saied in the upcoming presidential election, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on fraud charges. His attorney claims the charges are politically motivated.

A court in Jendouba convicted Zammel of falsifying signatures on his candidacy papers. Despite his imprisonment, Tunisia's election authority, ISIE, stated that Zammel remains eligible to run.

The case has sparked outrage among civil liberty advocates, who view it as a symptom of Tunisia's democratic backslide. Amnesty International labeled the crackdown a pre-election assault on human rights and the rule of law.

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

