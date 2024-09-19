Tunisia's Pre-Election Turmoil: Fraud Charges and Political Imprisonments

Ayachi Zammel, a candidate challenging Tunisian President Kais Saied in the upcoming presidential election, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on fraud charges. His attorney claims the charges are politically motivated.

A court in Jendouba convicted Zammel of falsifying signatures on his candidacy papers. Despite his imprisonment, Tunisia's election authority, ISIE, stated that Zammel remains eligible to run.

The case has sparked outrage among civil liberty advocates, who view it as a symptom of Tunisia's democratic backslide. Amnesty International labeled the crackdown a pre-election assault on human rights and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)