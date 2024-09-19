Biden Showcases Economic Achievements Amid Inflation and Employment Surge
President Joe Biden highlights economic progress, noting reduced inflation and increased employment, following Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Biden's policies, focusing on manufacturing, clean energy, and drug cost caps, contributed to job creation and wage increases. Despite these achievements, Americans remain concerned about the economy and inflation.
President Joe Biden emphasized the economic strides made under his administration, touching on reduced inflation and boosted employment rates following the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cuts.
Addressing an Economic Club of Washington event, Biden pointed to policies that expanded domestic manufacturing and clean energy investments, and capped drug costs for seniors, as key factors in creating 16 million jobs and raising wages.
Despite these accomplishments, public worry about the economy persists, with polls showing a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The White House remains vigilant about geopolitical risks but is optimistic about the broader economic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
