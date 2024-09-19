Biden Showcases Economic Achievements Amid Inflation and Employment Surge

President Joe Biden emphasized the economic strides made under his administration, touching on reduced inflation and boosted employment rates following the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cuts.

Addressing an Economic Club of Washington event, Biden pointed to policies that expanded domestic manufacturing and clean energy investments, and capped drug costs for seniors, as key factors in creating 16 million jobs and raising wages.

Despite these accomplishments, public worry about the economy persists, with polls showing a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The White House remains vigilant about geopolitical risks but is optimistic about the broader economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)