AAP's Strategy Unveiled: Preparing for Delhi's Political Battle

Gopal Rai, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has called upon the party's 'mandal' incharges to gear up for a fierce political confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent meeting, Rai emphasized the importance of securing a victory for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister once again.

Rai stated that the BJP views Delhi as an experimental ground for AAP's innovative policies, fearing its potential success on a national scale. He likened Kejriwal to the legendary warrior Arjun, expressing confidence in his ability to dismantle BJP's strategies effectively in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's national general secretary, echoed Rai's sentiments, predicting an intense battle. He recalled how even senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned personally in the last elections. Pathak suggested that this time, the contest will be so fierce that Prime Minister Modi might also join Shah in canvassing door-to-door.

(With inputs from agencies.)