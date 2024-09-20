Left Menu

AAP's Strategy Unveiled: Preparing for Delhi's Political Battle

Gopal Rai of the Aam Aadmi Party urged the party’s ‘mandal’ incharges to prepare for a political battle against the BJP, aiming for Arvind Kejriwal’s triumphant return as Delhi’s Chief Minister. Rai drew parallels between Kejriwal and the mythological Arjun, confident in overcoming BJP strategies in the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nedlands | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:09 IST
AAP's Strategy Unveiled: Preparing for Delhi's Political Battle
Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Gopal Rai, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has called upon the party's 'mandal' incharges to gear up for a fierce political confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent meeting, Rai emphasized the importance of securing a victory for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister once again.

Rai stated that the BJP views Delhi as an experimental ground for AAP's innovative policies, fearing its potential success on a national scale. He likened Kejriwal to the legendary warrior Arjun, expressing confidence in his ability to dismantle BJP's strategies effectively in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's national general secretary, echoed Rai's sentiments, predicting an intense battle. He recalled how even senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned personally in the last elections. Pathak suggested that this time, the contest will be so fierce that Prime Minister Modi might also join Shah in canvassing door-to-door.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024