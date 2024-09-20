Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Storm

The Congress on Friday insisted on a comprehensive investigation into the alleged 'desecration' of the sacred Tirupati laddu. They emphasized that if the allegations were proven false, millions of devotees would not forgive those who manipulated their faith.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's assertion that animal fat was used in the laddus during the prior administration has ignited a major political controversy. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused Naidu of making 'heinous allegations' strictly for political leverage, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has circulated a lab report to support its claims.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu alleged that the previous government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, for the laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Congress media head Pawan Khera took to X, stating that an inquiry must identify the guilty if the claims are true, or severely punish those spreading falsehoods if unfounded. He also noted that the BJP benefits from allowing such controversial theories to proliferate during the election season.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy showcased a lab report from a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, alleging the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee samples supplied by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh pointed out that the lab report conclusively established the use of these non-vegetarian ingredients. Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman B. Karunakar Reddy accused Naidu of making these sacrilegious claims for political gain.

