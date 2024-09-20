Political Showdown: Assam CM Criticizes West Bengal and Jharkhand Leaders Amid Flood Crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on his West Bengal and Jharkhand counterparts, accusing them of mishandling crises in their states. Sarma said Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal was causing suffering amid floods, while Jharkhand's Hemant Soren was prioritizing politics over state duties.

Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, made these remarks during the BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Jharkhand. The rally was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Sahibganj.

"The people of Bengal are suffering from floods due to the Bengal government's failure, yet Mamata Didi is punishing the people of Jharkhand by sealing the state's border. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren remains silent as if politics takes precedence over state duties," Sarma declared in a social media post.

The BJP government at the Centre also stated that Jharkhand is not responsible for the Bengal floods. This development follows Bengal CM Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming Damodar Valley Corporation for unilaterally releasing water that caused floods in South Bengal districts.

Truck movement on National Highway (NH-2) has been halted due to the West Bengal government's ban on heavy vehicle entry from Jharkhand. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra confirmed that the Bengal police have stopped vehicles at check posts.

