Political Turmoil: MLA Anvar's Allegations Shake Kerala Government
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:20 IST
- India
Left legislator P V Anvar has escalated his attacks on ADGP M R Ajithkumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi, causing significant unrest in the government.
Anvar accused Ajithkumar of conducting an unauthorized parallel investigation to uncover evidence sources, despite assurances from both the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister regarding a formal investigation.
Anvar also targeted P Sasi, alleging intentional delays in the vigilance inquiry against Ajithkumar, prompting the opposition to insinuate that Chief Minister Vijayan is apprehensive of Anvar's influence.
