Political Turmoil: MLA Anvar's Allegations Shake Kerala Government

Left legislator P V Anvar has escalated his attacks on ADGP M R Ajithkumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi, causing significant unrest in the government.

Anvar accused Ajithkumar of conducting an unauthorized parallel investigation to uncover evidence sources, despite assurances from both the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister regarding a formal investigation.

Anvar also targeted P Sasi, alleging intentional delays in the vigilance inquiry against Ajithkumar, prompting the opposition to insinuate that Chief Minister Vijayan is apprehensive of Anvar's influence.

