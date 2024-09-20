Left Menu

Punjab Youth Congress Protests Against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu

Members of the Punjab Youth Congress protested against BJP MP and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. The demonstration was led by their president, Mohit Mohindra, near Bittu's residence. Protesters were detained by police while moving towards the location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Punjab Youth Congress organized a protest on Friday against BJP MP and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu due to his alleged remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The protest, spearheaded by Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra, took place near Bittu's residence, attracting significant attention.

Protesters claimed they were detained by police as they approached Bittu's home. The demonstration follows Bittu's recent criticism of Gandhi's statements made during his US visit concerning the condition of Sikhs in India, in which Bittu controversially suggested that Gandhi was supported by those 'manufacturing bombs'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

